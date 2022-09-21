Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Margaret Gardner

Margaret has been an elected member of Alexandrina Council for 8 years and is keen to continue working on behalf of her local communities.
She brings sound, balanced, and honest decision making and treats every issue raised with care.
A keen historian she is currently researching the life of a Pt Elliot identity from the 1850's. In 2014 Margaret was involved in the development of Goolwa Community Centre.
Eight years later the wholly owned community Centre is supported financially by Alexandrina Council and flourishing. Margaret is currently President of the management committee.
She is also a member and past president of Cittaslow Goolwa.
The environment is an issue about which she's passionate and supports Council taking every step to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
She understands the challenges of fiscal responsibility, and is not afraid to make hard decisions.
One of her most enjoyable responsibilities is meeting and assisting community members with issues they have with Council and working with Staff to resolve them.
Margaret is presently on the Board of FRACA, Heritage, Wellbeing, and Art and Culture advisory committees of Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.