Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Bill Coomans

By Bill Coomans
September 21 2022 - 12:00pm
Bill Coomans

Having served Alexandrina Council's Nangkito-Kuitpo Ward for four years, it would be a privilege to continue serving the community of the new West Ward as your elected representative.

Local News

