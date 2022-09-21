Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Bill Coomans

Having served Alexandrina Council's Nangkito-Kuitpo Ward for four years, it would be a privilege to continue serving the community of the new West Ward as your elected representative.
I take pride in being an accessible representative who listens to the community.
Environmental and road issues remain a priority along with a reduction in the ratesburden for families and unnecessary spending.
A strong proven advocate for the community, emergency services, community centres, sporting groups, volunteers, schools, associations, farming, Rotary, Lions, and local businesses.
I am President and Chair of Meals on Wheels SA and have had a career of senior management positions in government which provides a strong understanding of systems and procedures.
I am an active Justice of the Peace. I will not shy away from matters of importance to the people of our Ward.
My pledge as your experienced elected representative will be to work hard to ensure that West Ward receives its deserved share of council services and support to build a stronger future for all.
