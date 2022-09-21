Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Rex Keily

Norma and I have been residents of Strathalbyn for 18 years and have a property farming Alpacas and Sheep.
We use our award winning garden to raise funds for local charities. Our community involvement is extensive.
A 40 year career in the automotive industry in senior management and 9 years in real estate in Strathalbyn have provided me with global and local knowledge.
Experience gained on Boards ie,Coopers Foundation, World Vision, Scout Assoc., Woodcroft College, State and Federal Govt. has enabled me to engage with staff and fellow Councillors to better contribute to the work of Council.
I seek a second term as Councillor to represent the new Alexandrina North Ward drawing on my 1st term experience in understanding and responding to all the issues concerning Council.
COVID and attracting grant funding has had an impact on expenditure.
I understand the concern of ratepayers.
I am ready to meet the challenge and if elected I will continue to place an emphasis on reducing debt and sound fiscal management.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.