Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Craig Maidment

In nominating for North Ward I am prepared to accept a challenge in balancing the needs of such a diverse area.
I am familiar with this ward having lived in and conducted my former business operations in the Area for over 43 years.
During this time I have been a member of many Volunteer Groups including various Sporting Clubs, Charitable Organisations and in particular the Strathalbyn Rotary Club for 31 years.
During the past term of Council I was elected by my peers to the Heritage Advisory Committee, Fleurieu Regional Assessment Panel and the Strathalbyn Oval Committee which also operates the Caravan Park.
Having a broad understanding of Planning and Heritage issues as well as a background in Events management, Tourism and collaboratively working with Sporting Groups, gives me the opportunity to bring these skill sets to Council.
In the past four years I have advocated in particular for the ratepayers of Strathalbyn and look forward to an expanded ward with its many diverse activities.
