Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Peter Oliver

Peter Oliver is a proud local resident and business owner.
His parents were original South Lakes shack owners, where they spent much of Peter's childhood.
Peter has been living and working on Hindmarsh Island for the past 17 years.
Well connected and passionate about environmental and community issues, Peter is particularly concerned about cost of living pressures, and protecting the Coorong wilderness environment.
Peter wants to add value to Council and its operations, and help to address challenges that impact individuals, families and the aged within the region, applying a positive and pragmatic approach.
Successful business owner of Coorong Café on Hindmarsh Island, Peter knows how to roll up his sleeves, and do a lot with a little.
Peter has 35 years commercial experience as a Company Director and Company Secretary, is MBA qualified, and is a retired CPA. Personable, approachable and in touch with community wants and needs, he is an enthusiastic and credible candidate keen to serve his community.
