House of the Week | Impressive family home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
The impressive, five year old homestead has treed privacy, a circular driveway and rear rural outlook. This home would easily accommodate todays busy family as well as having plenty of room for pets.
This interesting rural property has been well planned to combine family lifestyle with growing business - Licenced Dog Kennels - which has individual access.
The home has a stunning open plan country kitchen and living area. The spacious area is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen also boats a butlers pantry, which has easy access from the double garage. You can appreciate the country aspect from living area, where stock can happily graze.
All bedrooms are a good size and are equipped with built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom has an ensuite and huge walk in robe. There is also high ceilings and reverse cycle ducted air conditioning throughout the home.
The well equipped licenced kennels complex is located at end of the allotment.
Complete with office, food preparation room, storage, and security system.
There are a total of 43 kennels, single, double or family, small and private. The home is fenced and landscaped.
