Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Tim Moffat

My vision for the district is for sensitive development that complements the natural beauty of our region and community ideals.
I would bring to the council a naturally consultative approach with a real appreciation and understanding of the importance of local democracy, legislation, good governance and a commitment to service.
Given the opportunity to represent and serve our community I would also bring to council leadership and community experience.
I am a recently retired lawyer having provided expertise to local government, community organisations and sporting bodies.
I have served on boards and committees including Law Society committees, a residential college in Adelaide and school council.
For twenty years I have had a house at Carrickalinga (moving here permanently two years ago) and have come to really appreciate the district.
I am enthusiastic about contributing to the life of this community.
Contact: PO Box 296, Yankalilla SA 5203 Email: timmoffat@bigpond.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.