Murray-Darling tensions meet boiling point

The South Australian Labor Government has labelled the Federal National party as "irrelevant to the debate" on Murray Darling Basin Plan after it declared it wanted to play a continuing role in the roll-out.
Deputy Leader of the Nationals and Shadow Minister for Water Perin Davey said with her party holding all Basin seats in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, bar two, it would be irresponsible not to take an interest in the plan
"Our priority is to build stronger regional economies while looking after a sustainable environment. Water security for regional towns, for the environment and for industry is crucial to that," she said.
South Australia's Deputy Premier and Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close said she was sceptical of the party's stance as they had spent the past nine years in Coalition Government in control of the plan which had often left South Australia high and dry on water flow.
"While I would welcome an end to Perin Davey's and the Nationals attacks on SA's water rights, I remain sceptical of their motivations," she said.
Ms Close believed the Nationals were now irrelevant to discussions surrounding the plan and was not sure they would be able to make a significant impact to its delivery while not in government.
"I suspect it has just dawned on them that with a change of government they are now irrelevant to the debate on how this important water source is managed," she said.
Ms Davey, whose party holds no South Australian state or federal parliamentary seats, refuted this claim.
"Under the new Government, I have made it clear that I am are [sic] keen to work with them on negotiating a way forward which is about environmental outcomes and not just about numbers to deliver the social and economic neutrality that the previous Labor Government wrote into the plan," she said.
Previously, Nationals Leader David Littleproud said the plan "is over. It's done," and though Ms Davey wanted to be involved in delivering the plan, she agreed with her colleague.
"Certainly the heavy lifting is done," she said.
Ms Davey said Basin communities were fatigued, and wanted politicians to deliver environmental outcomes that balance social and economic outcomes.
"I need to be at the table to negotiate that balance for regional communities," she said.
While overseeing the River Murray throughout their time in power, Labor and other political parties claimed the Nationals actively opposed measures within the plan aimed at delivering the 450 gigalitres promised to SA.
Ms Davey said, however, this was not the case.
"Our Party commenced water recovery under the 450 - but after several different programs were unsuccessful at attracting any meaningful volumes, shifted the focus to off-farm, signing contracts and we commencing [sic] the assessment of several projects that have now been announced by the new Government," she said.
Ms Close said the Nationals had a decade to make sure the plan was delivered, but failed to do so.
"The Nationals had 10 years to work constructively with the states to deliver the Basin plan in full and on time and did all they could to prevent this from happening," she said.
