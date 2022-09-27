The Times

Murray-Darling water plan tensions hit boiling point

The South Australian Labor Government has labelled the Federal National party as "irrelevant to the debate" on Murray Darling Basin Plan after it declared it wanted to play a continuing role in the roll-out.

