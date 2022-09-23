Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Timothy Mitchell

In 1995 I purchased a modest property in Hayborough where I live and have observed our local Council as a ratepayer for 27 years.
I worked first in construction, including plasterboard fixing and plastering and in hotels and nightclubs.
Then I made a career in servicing electronic equipment, for global companies NCR and Fujitsu, local small businesses CIRA at Normanville and at Einsteins Amusement Centre in it's first two years of operation.
I have held a SA Security Agents license since 1995.
Hockey, Surfing on Bodyboards, Politics Literature and the Theatre are my interests.
After a tragic first responder on my own with patient incident in Hayborough in April 2020 my new career & pilgrimage as an actor and stand-up comedian began.
I believe reforms are needed urgently at our Council.
Our Horse Drawn Tram is a prime example in my opinion of poor management, struggling to attract and retain volunteers, requiring in excess of $450,000 from ratepayers in 2023/23.
If elected I vow to do my utmost to remedy the problems with our Horse Drawn Tram, attract and retain volunteers, get the annual cost to ratepayers halved over the four year term of the next Council.
