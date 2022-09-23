Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Stewart Burns

I am passionate about our community and giving a voice to the people who live and work here. I want to help give Victor the best council I can.
Communities thrive when local council is effective, without large debt. Debt itself isn't an issue, but excessive debt is, and that impacts rate stabilization.
Addressing the infrastructure backlog of road repairs and traffic congestion spots. Finishing footpaths and bike tracks. Fixing beach erosion areas. These tasks should not be put on hold to pursue three large capital projects simultaneously, whilst council is also spending millions upgrading their key computer systems.
Extra facilities for Victor are important and needed, but when affordable.
Stopping councils wasted spending has to be a priority, as is improving council transparency and accountability.
I support appropriate entrepreneurial and commercial investment that can create local jobs and economic growth without losing Victor's unique heritage. The anchorage development was a missed opportunity for this council, but not for a new council.
With my ability to deliberate over complex issues and my extensive business and organisational improvement knowledge, I will work to represent your views and priorities to achieve the best outcomes for Victor Harbor.
I look forward to working for you.
Please email stewartb@netspace.net.au or call me on 0419766263.
