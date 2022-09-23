Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Rob Reynolds

I have lived here for eleven years and been retired for five years following 30 years as a state manager in a corporate environment.
I have tertiary qualifications in Business Management, as well as Philosophy, with morals and ethics being my main interests. I am not an activist, a follower, or a yes-man.
I am totally independent; am not, and never have been a member of any political party.
I am nominating because I care for this community, and I want to contribute to making it a better place to live and visit; to make it more inclusive, compassionate, and cohesive.
I offer calm, critical analysis of all subjects and issues, integrity, honesty, and transparency whilst supporting evidence-based decision making.
I can communicate across all sectors, debate, and analyse issues and weigh up competing demands and options.
I believe we need to think and behave differently to create a better, more sustainable community.
I offer to represent the views of ratepayers, to act as a bridge between the community and council, and to keep the council's objectives, policies, expenditure, and functions under constant review.
I have many aspirations for Victor Harbor and invite email enquiries to rreynolds@adam.com.au
