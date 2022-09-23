Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Carlos Quaremba

I'm standing for the Victor Harbor Council for one very simple reason: to be the fiscal voice of reason for our community's ratepayers.
Right across Australia the costs of living have risen sharply in the past few months and there is every indication this is only to going to get worse, not better.
This is being keenly felt in Victor Harbor, where many residents are on relatively low fixed incomes like the aged pension. Quite a few residents are telling me they are struggling to make ends meet.
We should be doing everything we can to ease the costs of living and I strongly believe councils have an obligation to keep rate increases as low as possible. Victor Harbor Council should be seeking to reduce its costs by prioritising its most essential services: maintaining our roads, parks and footpaths, and collecting our rubbish.
If I'm elected, I will always demand any proposed council expenditure is justified and fair to ratepayers struggling with the costs of living. I will never rubber-stamp a project, I will always look for savings, and I will do everything I can to make sure Council prioritises its core functions and essential services to keep rates low.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.