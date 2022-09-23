The Times
Council Elections

Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Carlos Quaremba

By Carlos Quaremba
September 23 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlos Quaremba

I'm standing for the Victor Harbor Council for one very simple reason: to be the fiscal voice of reason for our community's ratepayers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.