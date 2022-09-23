Fleurieu Distillery is the best in the business

Gareth and Angela Andrews, owners of Goolwa's Fleurieu Distillery, are proud they can again say they make the best whisky in Australia.
This comes after they were awarded three times over at the 2022 Tasting Australia Spirit Awards, winning the Best Whisky, Innovation Award and overall Best Distiller.
Previously, the local distillers have won a number of local, national and international awards and Mr Andrews said it was great to know they stood amongst the best in Australia.
"We love it... this year was really special because we not only got Best Whiskey, but we also got Best Distiller and the Innovation Award," he said.
The Innovation Award was introduced this year to reward a distillery that was doing something that moved the industry forward.
Mrs Andrews said they won the Innovation Award for their Country to Coast collaboration with Black Gate Distillery in Mendooran NSW.
"We actually worked together, so they sent us the whisky, we blended it together, watered it down, bottled it, labelled it, and then sent half of the whisky back to them to sell," she said.
"That in itself is different, usually independent bottlers would purchase the spirit from distilleries and then do their own thing, and it would be theirs to sell- where for us it was very much about partnership."
The County to Coast also gave them the title of Best Distiller, Mr Andrews said it was a peated whiskey, with smoky flavours
While their single malt whiskey Never a Dull Moment won the Best Whiskey, and Mr Andrews described it as an "Australian sherry bomb,"
Winning these awards sets Fleurieu Distillery as a benchmark in the spirit industry, and by being the best in Australia Mr Andrews believes they can benefit the local tourism industry too.
"We really are trying to help the tourism industry down here," Mr Andrews said.
"We try to promote the Fleurieu as a great place to visit, whether you're from Adelaide, regional South Australia, or interstate, that's important."
Mr Andrews said the award presentation, held on Friday, September 16, was a fabulous night.
"It's really good to have these sorts of completions," he said.
"It's a good fun night with good fun people."
He said judges were able to offer great feedback, which the couple was looking forward to receiving.
"They are judged blind, of course, and so the judges don't know what they're tasting and you can get some really good feedback to help with your work," he said.
"Being able to be compared against your peers and see where you stand is really important in helping you move forwards."
