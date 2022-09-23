Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Megan Storer

I'm running for council because I believe we need to show that citizens are being listened to through action, not just words.
Our decisions should be shaped around the needs of the community, and the information on how to do that is there in council documents dating back to 2006 - we need to keep aligned with these promises, honour the work done by previous councils, while making adjustments based on keeping in touch with the current social and economic realities.
I am a lover of health, arts, culture, and history. But I have goals for growing those values in our town without flying too close to the sun in these uncertain times.
If you look through the plans laid out currently and don't find anything positive there, you're not the right candidate, because we need to move forward decisively as part of an overarching vision for the future and future councils.
There's no room for strong personalities or grandiose ideas. We need to work together.
Councillors and mayors represent the community, not run a business.
Luckily, we have some amazing local people to choose from to build a balanced team.
More information can be found on my Facebook page.
