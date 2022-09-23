The Times
Council Elections

Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Michael Quinton

By Michael Quinton
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Quinton

I feel privileged to be part of this caring community. I recognise the older generations that helped to shape it and I want to continue to nourish and support them. I also want to be a representative of the families that live, work and have children schooling here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.