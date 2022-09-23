Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Michael Quinton

I feel privileged to be part of this caring community. I recognise the older generations that helped to shape it and I want to continue to nourish and support them. I also want to be a representative of the families that live, work and have children schooling here.
I am totally independent. I work as a veterinarian and run a local small business. My wife, our four young children and I live locally in Hindmarsh Valley. I'm a keen surfer and fisherman, I love the outdoors and care deeply about our natural environment.
I have degrees in economics and agricultural business. I previously worked on significant projects that continue to benefit our state. I will draw upon this experience to continue to create opportunities for positive and sustainable growth.
I want to improve waste management and reduce illegal dumping by introducing hard rubbish allocations for residents.
I want to help deliver the objectives of the Dog and Cat Management Plan by creating increased safe exercise areas for dogs, introducing curfews for owned and registered cats and new strategies to reduce stray and feral cat populations.
I love where we live and I care about our people and our environment.
