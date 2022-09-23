The Times
Our People

Peter unveils Ethereal exhibition, gives back to community

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:51am, first published 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter McLachlan stands next to his exhibitions namesake, Ethereal, and holds Flower Bed, the silent austion artwork. Picture by Sophie Conlon

Port Elliot based artist Peter McLachlan has delivered his latest exhibition Ethereal, which he says was inspired by a trip to Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.