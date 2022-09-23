Peter unveils Ethereal exhibition, gives back to community

Port Elliot based artist Peter McLachlan has delivered his latest exhibition Ethereal, which he says was inspired by a trip to Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
"It's really about the sense of space," he said.
"It's such a big world out there, when you're travelling through it you can't sum it up, it's more about the spirit of the whole place and the feeling."
Most of the artworks in the exhibition were completed while Mr McLachlan was undergoing cancer treatment.
"That's the great thing about this exhibition, I still kept painting, it was a bit hard with radiation treatment because every day you'd go up and you'd lose five to six hours everyday," he said.
He said with these artworks he had gone completely back to basics and they were not too serious.
"When you come back to trying to create a feeling it has very little to do with art," he said.
"Art is the result of that feeling."
This change from his more serious work was a result, he thought, of having cancer.
"It's a bit more light hearted, a bit more airy and atmospheric, a bit more loving, other than 'bang, bang, bang' being ill does that, it slows you down a bit too," he said.
While creating his artworks and undergoing treatment, Mr McLachlan said he was thankful of the support offered from the Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation
"It's a fantastic service," he said.
Mr McLachlan said through his eight weeks of treatment he relied on the service to transport him daily to Flinders Medical Centre and back, and was able to connect with the drivers and other patients.
To say thank you to the organisation Mr McLachlan will be conducting a silent auction of one of his paintings Flower Bed.
Money raised from the auction will be donated to the foundation and Mr McLachlan said any amount would be greatly appreciated.
Since finishing his treatments and completing the artworks for his exhibition Mr McLachlan said he was feeling good.
"I seem alright, I've been busy, I go and have a hit of tennis... I just get along," he said.
Ethereal by Peter McLachlan is currently on show at Connect Victor, 138 Hindmarsh Road, and will be open until October 23.
