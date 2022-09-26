The Times

Fatal motorbike crash at Wattle Flat

Updated September 26 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 21-year-old man from Morphett Vale has died following a crash at Wattle Flat on Saturday, September 24. Picture Shutterstock

A 21-year-old man from Morphett Vale has died following a crash at Wattle Flat on Saturday, September 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.