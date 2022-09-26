Fatal motorbike crash at Wattle Flat

A 21-year-old man from Morphett Vale has died following a crash at Wattle Flat on Saturday, September 24.
Police and emergency services were called to Main South Road, Wattle Flat, between Myponga and Yankalilla, just before 2.30pm after truck and motorcycle collided.
Despite the efforts of bystanders and paramedics, the young motorcyclist died at the scene.
The 37-year-old male truck driver was not physically injured in the crash.
Major Crash investigators attended and examined the crash site.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
The young man's death is the 55th life lost on South Australian roads so far this year, and the 9th motorcycle fatality. The road toll at the same time last year was 71.
