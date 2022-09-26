Two men refused bail after regional break in spree

Two men have been refused bail and remanded in custody to face court for a series of break-ins that occurred across regional South Australia.
The men, a 53-year-old from Walkerville and a 44-year-old from Seaford Meadows, were arrested on September 15, after allegedly breaking into - and stealing from - 25 regional businesses and sports clubs.
Police will allege the men stole cash and property worth thousands of dollars from premises in Warooka, Edithburgh, Orroroo, Jamestown, Gladstone, Berri, Keith, Tintinara, Kapunda, Tanunda, Normanville, Yankalilla and Ardrossan.
They were arrested after a six week investigation by Yorke Mid North Police and CIB detectives, and were charged with a combined 68 offences.
They were refused police bail and appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court where they were remanded in custody until 3 April 2023.
