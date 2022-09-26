The Times
Meet the Locals

Myponga Sellicks Mudlark Ben Hutchinson is ending his playing career in style bowing out after a back-to-back premiership

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:45am
After a excellent playing career, and ending on a back-to-back premiership, Myponga Sellicks Mudlark, Ben Hutchinson is calling it time on his playing career. Picture, Dos Photographs.

He's a spark plug, larrikin and team player that loves his footy club. Now after a successful and fulfilling footy career, he's hanging up the boots.

