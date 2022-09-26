He's a spark plug, larrikin and team player that loves his footy club. Now after a successful and fulfilling footy career, he's hanging up the boots.
As he kicked a late goal in the Great Southern Football League Reserves Grand Final, the energy and excitement Ben Hutchinson brought to his Myponga/Sellicks Mudlark teammates summarised him as a player.
Growing up the passion for the game was instilled in his childhood surroundings. With a lot of games under his belt, Ben would have liked more, but appreciates the ones he has.
"Living in such a small community and having so many family and friends involved, footy was all Myponga revolved around and it was like a second home to me growing up," Ben said.
"I went on to play 115 junior games, 98 A grade and 95 reserves at Myponga Sellicks.
"I also played 15 A grade games for Port Noarlunga, 15 B grade games for Edwardstown and a season and a bit playing South Adelaide u/17s and 18s.
"I wouldn't go as far as saying it was a lengthy one within our football club, or even within my family for that matter, but I wouldn't give any of the games back.
"I've had a few less due to injuries along the road and without them it would've helped that number along and I might still even be chucking the boots on still, but that's footy."
Along with the passion for the game, the love Ben has for his Myponga Sellicks teammates, club and its members is also just as deep.
"There's always been a strong family aspect to our club, the culture change around the club over the last five to six years has been unreal," Ben said.
"We have the hardest working volunteers in the league and we've managed to get ourselves into a winning position across all grades. It made Myponga Sellicks a destination club.
"From amalgamated colts with Yank to having both sides in the grand final is an absolute credit to the club. But for me, the best part of it all is still a post game beer and smack talk in the changerooms after a game."
The Mudlarks Reserves squad that Ben is a member of went back-to-back these past Great Southern Football League grand finals, and now it's given Ben the perfect way for him to end his playing career on a high note.
But, the Cinderella finish nearly didn't happen.
"I actually pulled the pin on playing again midyear for eight weeks," Ben said.
"The body wasn't holding together for my work so I decided to step away. But, I'm pretty lucky that the lads got around me and asked me to come back for a kick. It didn't take much convincing and my feet were pretty itchy. I'm pretty happy with the end result.
"The state the club is in at the moment, with eight or so coming up from the colts team, and the senior teams only getting stronger, it's a pretty good time to call it a day.
"I'll definitely always be a supporter, and hopefully any little Hutchy's I have in the future can pull on the green and gold, but for now I'll be focusing on my rendering business and happily sitting on the couch Tuesday and Thursday nights with a beer."
