Million dollar X Lotto win for lucky Victor Harbor woman

One lucky Victor Harbor woman has a million reasons to smile after becoming a million dollars richer overnight.
The local retiree held one of the three division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday X Lotto draw 4219, drawn Wednesday 21 September 2022 and won $1 million.
She said it was mind- boggling to think that she had won.
"Oh, I feel sick. I can't believe it!" she said.
"I haven't been able to sleep - I didn't get to sleep until 4am.
"This is a reasonable amount to win, and I can't believe I won it. It's beautiful. I've put the lottery ticket in the safe for safekeeping!
"I've always said, if I won the lottery, I'd be happy with a million dollars and I'd love for someone else to win in the same draw. I wouldn't want to be greedy, so I'd share it around.
"That's exactly what has happened - how bizarre.
"I'll have to make a few phone calls and tell my family about the win.
Now she said she plans to put the life changing win towards doing up her home and taking a holiday.
"I'd love to buy some things for the house and make it nice and pretty!" she said.
"Maybe I'll do some travelling around Australia too.
Her winning 6-game QuickPick was purchased at Chit Chat Newsagency, joint owner Jason Mann was thrilled to hear his customer had scored a division one prize.
"This is fantastic news for the winner and the town is incredibly excited," he said.
"It has been roughly seven years since our last division one winner, so we were ready to have another big win. We have sold about five division one entries in our time as owners.
"We hope the winner can really use this money and it helps change them and their family's lives for the better!"
The local winner was one of three, with the other two living in New South Wales and Western Australia.
