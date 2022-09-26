It has been a good season on the land for many parts of South Australia.
Crops are thriving after winter and spring rain. In the Mid North, it was dry in July, but farmers say you can make up for that with good moisture from above in August and September.
There will be drama if a hot northerly wind sweeps across the plains.
This will harm the wheat, barley, canola and oats.
Confirming what many would have thought, an agricultural researcher says farmland values have risen dramatically so far this year.
The results for the first eight months were encouraging and the trend is expected to continue into next year.
So this could be the time to re-invest harvest profits in buying that nearby property that has come onto the market or foraying interstate for land there.
Having a property in each state is a good bet - if one is in drought, the other can carry you through.
Roll on, the big harvest!
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
