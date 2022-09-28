AFTERNOON CRAFT
Goolwa Community Centre
Friday September 30, 1-3pm Goolwa Community Centre. Bring a craft project and join in on a fun crafternoon. Gold coin donation. Tea and coffee provided. For more information call 8555 3941
SHOW TIME
Yankalilla, Rapid Bay and Myponga Show
Saturday, October 1, 9am-4pm at Yankalilla Showgrounds. Enjoy a day of show rides and sideshow attractions, hands on animal nursery, market stalls, main hall showcasing the competitive exhibits, art pavilion, photography, show bags, plenty of food and lots more. Information at https://yankshow.com/
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, October 1, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, October 2. 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/GoolwaWharfRotaryMarkets
AT THE WHARF
Cittaslow Goolwa
Sunday, October 2, 2-5pm at Arthur Neighbour Reserve, behind the Goolwa Hotel. bring snacks if you wish and don't forget your chairs/rugs for the grass, and your dancing shoes, while you soak up the sounds of the 'River Rats'. Information at https://www.cittaslowgoolwa.com.au/
QUILTING FUN
Inman Quilters
Tuesday, October 4, 10.30am-2.30pm at the Inman Valley Memorial Hall. Friendship group. Machine and hand quilting, hand crafts, workshops, bi-annual exhibition. Visitors and new members are welcome. For information email secretary.inmanquiltersgroup@gmail.com
DISCOVER CLASSICS
Shakespeare Group
Friday, October 7. 2- 4pm at the Victor Harbor Public Library. Shakespeare will be unravelled. There's no doubt he's a bit of a puzzler at times but Valerie Lillington will bring his work to life if you'd like to get to know his work better. There's no need to book, just come and you'll be very welcome. What's more, it's free!
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.
