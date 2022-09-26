In its 140th year, the Yankalilla Show is set to return this weekend and will look to host up to 2500 happy show goers.
Held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 the Yankalilla Show promises to have something for everybody.
Assistant Secretary for Yankalilla, Rapid Bay and Myponga Agricultural & Horticultural Society, Caroline Cleland said even though last year's event dealt with COVID, it was still an excellent outing and something the organisers have built upon for this year's show..
"Last year's Show was described as the friendliest show he had seen by one of our interstate amusement ride providers," Ms Cleland said.
"There was so much goodwill in the community and so much happiness at having the local show up and running after COVID shutdowns.
"It was an enormous effort to put it all together with the extra requirements and restrictions of a compulsory COVID plan.
"Our team of volunteers expanded to cope with extra jobs, and the crowds were exceptional in size and spirit. We are super excited for this year's show. The content looks great and volunteers and visitors can enjoy it all with less restrictions and worry."
With a lot of work gone into making sure the 2022 show is a success, Caroline and the team are hoping for a big turnout.
"We are hoping to see 2500 (or more) happy show goers this year. If we can top 3,000, we'll be very happy. There is something for everyone," Ms Cleland said.
"Whether you like machinery, or animals, rides and sideshow attractions, arts and crafts, cookery displays or friendly live reptiles, there will be something to see.
"There are displays, live music, market and food stalls. Demonstrations include spinning and weaving, shearing and an agility dog display. We have a panel of local experts helping backyard gardeners or big grazers increase returns in ways that are good for the land and for the pocket.
"Unique to this show is the Yankabald Portrait Prize where the subject must be a local identity. Art and photography are an important part of what people come to see.
"We have horses and show jumping, draught horses, blacksmithing, antique machinery, and, hopefully, the 100 year old Model T Ford Truck that may have led the Show Day parade a long time ago."
Celebrating the milestone of 140 years of the Yankalilla Show, there will be a special display and people can enjoy a blast from the past.
"As it's our 140th year, our show book cover and a special insert, display evidence of past shows and the history of the Show Grounds," Ms Cleland said.
"A look through the show book reminds us what a great tradition we are preserving. As in the past it is an opportunity for communities to come together to be re- energised after Winter, and to celebrate what has been achieved in so many different areas, cooking scones, raising sheep or creating art and craft.
"We feel very privileged to have preserved a rural feel, in a beautiful setting. We also value being able to showcase what is important in country living, to remind locals and visitors of the importance of agriculture.
"Our motto is: 'Agriculture makes life possible. Horticulture makes life worthwhile.' Show Day is one day of the year. We can't wait."
The Yankalilla Show will be held on Saturday, October 1 at the Yankalilla Showgrounds from 9am-4pm.
For more information visit the website where you can buy tickets online, and download the show book.
You can also visit the website at: www.yankalillashow.com or on social media at www.facebook.com/YankalillaShow/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.