The Yankalilla Show will celebrate its 140th anniversary this weekend

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:59am
Yankalilla Show vice presidents, Ian Main, Robyn Burnett and president Dalton Dupuy checking out the rides. Picture, file.

In its 140th year, the Yankalilla Show is set to return this weekend and will look to host up to 2500 happy show goers.

