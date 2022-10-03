The Times

Major success for Mighty All Stars Cheerleading Club

By Sophie Conlon
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
Port Elliot Mighty All Stars Cheerleading open squad placed number one at State Championships. Picture supplied

The Port Elliot based Mighty All Stars Cheerleaders have come away from the Australian All Star Cheerleading Federation (AASCF) State Championships with major success.

