Major success for Mighty All Stars Cheerleading Club

The Port Elliot based Mighty All Stars Cheerleaders have come away from the Australian All Star Cheerleading Federation (AASCF) State Championships with major success.
Our local club entered three teams, junior, youth and open, and each team placed in their division.
Owner, head coach and performer Sam Madderson said she was incredibly proud of all her teams for doing so well.
Both the youth and the junior squads came in second place and the open squad came out on top, placing first.
Ms Madderson said it was an amazing weekend, with the competition spanning three days, Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25, and about 600 cheer teams involved.
"We were a bit nervous going in... and they absolutely smashed it, absolute champions," she said.
"There is nothing more in the world you want than a good result for them, so when they call out a good result it's like 'oh thank God'.
"You can teach them the skills, you can make sure they're strong enough to do the routine, you can get them to work together, but it is up to them ultimately."
She said it was crazy when the open team found out they had won.
"For an all-star cheerleader it's kinda a dream that when you are in awards you hear your name last, I am so happy that our open team was able to have that," she said.
"You almost have an out of body experience, it's awesome."
The Mighty All Stars competed in the extra small gym divisions, which Ms Madderson said was tough as it was more competitive than the large gym division.
"I think extra small gyms, we have a point to make, that we don't need that fancy equipment," she said.
Ms Madderson said between skills training and choreography it took about a year to perfect a routine, with slight changes and improvements being made after each competition.
Before this competition all the teams had upgraded their routines, and had added new skills.
"Especially our juniors, they have an insane routine with so many elite skills in there," Ms Madderson said.
She said those wanting to try gymnastics could come along even if they had no experience.
"We really pride ourselves that you don't need any prior experience before coming to us," she said.
"We teach you everything you need to know."
Later this year the whole club will travel to Queensland for the National competition, Ms Madderson said.
"I expect all my teams to be at a certain level before I take them.. and every single team is ready to go this year," she said.
Mighty All Stars Cheerleading Club is located on Hill Street, Port Elliot and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
