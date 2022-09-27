A win for our Little Penguins

It is a win for the Granite Island Little Penguins after their friends fought to have an educational sign permanently placed at the entrance to the Causeway.
Save Granite Island Penguin Committee founding member Stephen Hedges spoke at the latest City of Victor Harbor council meeting, held Monday, September 26.
Mr Hedges educated councillors on how dogs posed a threat to the little penguins, outlined reasons dogs should not go on the Causeway or Granite Island, and how a sign would educate visitors.
"The last ten years for the penguins have been really tough," he said.
"The colony is in a little bit of strife, and I think the next two years are crucial, especially the breeding seasons."
He said the little penguin numbers started to rise in 2020, but a number of issues, like fox attacks and unexplained deaths, again put the Granite Island colony at threat.
"All the reports, I have got copies of the reports from the 1980s, say if you have a colony of penguins you need to keep the feral animals away," Mr Hedges said.
Mr Hedges said the best way to stop people taking their dogs onto the Causeway and Island was to educate them on the long-term impacts their short visit would play on the threatened penguins.
He designed the sign that is currently on display and said the educational aspect of "It has been worth its weight in gold."
"I think the sign works by connecting the fragility of the whole wildlife of the island, and it stops the problem before people head across," Mr Hedges said.
Granite Island is controlled by the Department of Environment and Water and the Causeway is controlled by the Department of Transport, and so technically the council has no responsibility towards protecting the Little Penguins, but elected members believed it was important for the council to help educate the community.
Councillors voted unanimously to make the temporary sign a permanent addition to the Causeway entrance.
Councillor Andrew Robertson said the Little Penguins played an important role in the town's tourism economy and he thought it was important for the council to play a role in their protection.
"Prevention, I think, is better than a cure," he said.
Councillor David Kemp seconded the motion and said it was important to inform the community.
"I believe this is a good initiative to get a very simple message out there that works," he said.
Mayor Moira Jenkins congratulated the group on their hard work in protecting the Little Penguins.
"I think if we can do anything to educate people, so we can protect our penguins - and protect all the wildlife on Granite Island - we have a responsibility to do that," she said.
