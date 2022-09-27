The Times
A win for our Little Penguins

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
Members of the Save Granite Island Penguin Committee, Andrew and Anita Leak, Pip Burfield and Stephen Hedges. Photo by Sophie Conlon

It is a win for the Granite Island Little Penguins after their friends fought to have an educational sign permanently placed at the entrance to the Causeway.

