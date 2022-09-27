There was some great weather for the Encounter Bay Bowling Club Thursday, September 22 Social Bowls.
The winners of the day were Peter Pibworth, Bob Birt and Terry Howard on 37 plus 22
The EBBC Opening Day was held on Sunday, September 25 under grey skies. but the rain held off till all the speeches were finished and the members had played a 10 end Waterloo.
The season was declared open by Katrine Hildyard MP, Minister for Sport, Recreation and Racing also with Victor Harbor City Mayor Dr Moira Jenkins.
Mayor Jenkins and Katrine Hidyard had an enjoyable afternoon gaining instruction in the fine art of bowling. The winners of the day were Brian Maynard, Kevin Fuller, Glenda Niven and Linda Nankervis.
