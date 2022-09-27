After a devastating fire destroyed several beloved community businesses in Mount Compass, one has re-opened and one is on the verge of re-establishing itself this weekend.
On Saturday, June 18, 2022 a fire was called in at 3:30am and by 5:30am emergency services had the blaze under control, but the damage was done.
The Country Fire Service (CFS) estimated the fire caused more than $1 million worth of damage to a bakery, a butcher and a vacant shop in the shopping complex on Victor Harbor Road.
Now just as school holidays have begun, Platypie Community Bakery has risen from the ashes and is ready to serve the community and its visitors.
Owner and manager Kris Osmond said it's been a tough few months since the fire re-building and getting the new, Platypie Community Bakery up and running.
"A few of the staff that were at the previous establishment have come over with us on this venture," Ms Osmond said.
"Julie and I, we've been working for a solid three months since the fire to get this all ready."
With Mount Compass being a small, tight knit community, the outpouring of support has been much appreciated by Platypie Community Bakery.
"The community have been behind us and supported us and we thank them for their support," Ms Osmond said.
On Saturday, October 1 2022, neighbour and much beloved, Compass Meats Country Butchers will re-open its doors. To celebrate they will be holding a sausage sizzle.
Both businesses can be found on Victor Harbor Road in Mount Compass.
