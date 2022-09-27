The Times
Platypie Community Bakery opens its doors in Mount Compass after disastrous fire in July

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:55am
The Platypie Community Bakery is ready to serve you up some lovely bakery treats. Picture, Matt Welch.

After a devastating fire destroyed several beloved community businesses in Mount Compass, one has re-opened and one is on the verge of re-establishing itself this weekend.

Local News

