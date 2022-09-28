The Victor Harbor Times enjoyed a visit from Australian Community Media chief executive Tony Kendall and to celebrate his time in the region, an event was held at Grosvenor Hotel on Tuesday, September 27.
Several community leaders from around the Fleurieu Peninsula region attended and were able to ask questions to Mr Kendall about The Times and ACM.
Mr Kendall said that the company looks forward to celebrating The Times 110th anniversary in October this year.
"Our company's purpose is clear, we're passionate about keeping communities informed and connected," Mr Kendall said.
"We do that through wonderful journalism everyday and our commercial team who look to help local businesses grow.
"There's a lot going on down here in the Fleurieu at the moment. This is God's country down here and you get to live in one of the best parts of the world.
"The Victor Harbor Times have called it home for 110 years and we're going to stay strong and help this great town grow."
