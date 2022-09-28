The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Photos

ACM CEO Tony Kendall has visited the Fleurieu Peninsula and taken questions by several community leaders

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Victor Harbor Times enjoyed a visit from Australian Community Media chief executive Tony Kendall and to celebrate his time in the region, an event was held at Grosvenor Hotel on Tuesday, September 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.