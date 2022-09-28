A beloved Fleurieu Peninsula community event has had to postpone its original date due to excessive saturation of the showgrounds.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, September 27, the 142nd Port Elliot Show which was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 8 and Sunday October 9 will be rescheduled to Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13 2022.
The Port Elliot Management Committee, conveners and volunteers met and decided to postpone the show because of excessive saturation of the showgrounds due to recent continuous rains.
The underlying water levels on the grounds would make it impossible for heavy vehicles to enter the showgrounds and unsafe for the horse events with many other proposed outdoor events having to be cancelled as well.
Publicity Officer for the Event, June Taylor said the decision was made after inspection of the grounds.
"With recent continuous heavy rains, and more rain expected this week, the grounds are soggy and it would be impossible to present the show without cancelling many of the events that show visitors look forward to seeing," Ms Taylor said.
"We propose to stage the show in November and will present the full program of events and it will be a great weekend for the whole family."
For more information and updates visit the website www.portelliotshow.com.au
