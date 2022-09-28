The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

The Port Elliot Show has been postponed due to ground saturation from recent heavy rains

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Elliot Management Committee have decided to postpone the Port Elliot Show due to excessive saturation of the showgrounds. Picture, File.

A beloved Fleurieu Peninsula community event has had to postpone its original date due to excessive saturation of the showgrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.