Echunga dam failure warning issued, communtiy needs to be on the alert

By Matt Welch
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:58am
Dam Failure Emergency area. Picture: SES.

The State Emergency Service (SES) have issued a warning to Echunga and surrounding residents that there is a dam failure issue and it is to be taken seriously.

