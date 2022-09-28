The State Emergency Service (SES) have issued a warning to Echunga and surrounding residents that there is a dam failure issue and it is to be taken seriously.
A dam is failing in Echunga which SES have stated has the potential to threaten community members safety.
SES have issued a checklist of what to do and where to go if needing assistance or in an emergency.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
Stay informed:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.