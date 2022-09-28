How to arrange a funeral for your loved one

If your loved one has never discussed or made any end-of-life plans, arranging their funeral can be quite draining and trying. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

No one likes to talk about death or funerals. However, at some point in life, you'll experience mourning the loss of a loved one and the need to arrange their funeral. And if your loved one has never discussed or made any end-of-life plans, arranging their funeral can be quite draining and trying.

To help you during these hard times, here's a quick guide on planning your loved one's funeral.

1. Look for any death pre-arrangements

If your loved one planned for death and made arrangements, such as funeral insurance, paying for funeral plots, or simply wrote a will that specifies their wishes for the memorial service, then you need to look for this information.

You can call the services that your loved one has pre-arranged or pre-paid. The more comprehensive the arrangements they've made, the less cost and stress it will be for you.

2. Consider a funeral director

While you can arrange the funeral on your own, you can simply hire a reliable funeral director if you want to reduce the stress during this painful period in your life. They can help take the burden and stress of arranging your loved one's funeral. This way, you can focus more on the things that are important to you and take the time to mourn your loss.

3. Decide on the funeral type

You have several choices for the type of funeral. However, the two common types are traditional burial and cremation.

In some countries burying the dead is the more traditional method. However, cremation as a funeral option is becoming increasingly popular. This is because cremation services like the ones offered by Willed are less expensive than a traditional burial. So, if you're on a tight budget, you may prefer cremation over burial.

Other than the budget, you'd want to consider other factors, such as religious traditions and wishes indicated in the deceased's will, when determining the funeral type.



In particular, some religions may not allow the cremation of the dead since it's considered a desecration of the body. So, if you're loved one is a follower of a specific religion, make sure to do a thorough check before deciding.

4. Find a funeral home

The best way to find a good funeral home is to ask your loved ones or friends. In addition, your funeral director may also provide a list of potential funeral homes available. Having a recommendation from your close circle and an expert can help you find a provider that fits your goals and needs.

If your loved one has never discussed or made any end-of-life plans, arranging their funeral can be quite draining and trying. Picture supplied

5. Pick the location of the interment

If your deceased loved one has not purchased an interment property, then you'll have to find the right location. You can check for available cemeteries and meet with officials to discuss your options. Take note that some may be inclined to buy a cemetery plot in a specific location, while others consider the cemetery type.

Your funeral director can make the necessary arrangements and provide helpful advice. In the case of cremation, you can determine the final resting place of your loved one's ashes at a later date.

6. Set a day and time

When setting the date, you need to consider the travel time of loved ones and friends who live far away. Also, you need to consider the availability of the burial location or crematorium.

In general, churches and burial sites may offer longer ceremony slots to give the family enough time to mourn and celebrate the life of the deceased loved one. However, crematoriums tend to have shorter services lasting about 30 minutes or not more than 90 minutes.

If the allotted time is too short, you might want to book a double slot, especially if there will be a lengthy tribute and giving of eulogy in the ceremony. You don't want to rush the service when you're mourning the loss of a loved one.

7. Plan the service details

In this step, your funeral director can help, but you need to plan most of the memorial and funeral service details. This may include arrangements for photos, memorabilia, and videos. You also need to prepare songs and music to be played or sung at the service.

If your loved one is being buried, then you need to choose their clothing and determine if other family members want to include photographs, jewellery, and other personal items to be buried with the deceased.

You also need to talk to people who will actively participate in the service. Friends or relatives may want to give a eulogy or serve as pallbearers. You can also rely on a priest or minister to read Bible verses or speak about death. Other details include arranging transportation as well as post-service meals.

Takeaway