House of the Week | Stylish living, great location

Exuding elegance and designed with easy entertaining in mind, unwind in the home theatre, or make the most of the sleek gourmet kitchen. Complete with deluxe stainless steel appliances and a butler's pantry that overlooks a living and dining zone showcased by soaring vaulted ceilings. Savour seamless connection with the timber decked alfresco and soak up the ambiance of your private backyard where lush, established gardens hug the fence-line. Day gatherings effortlessly turn into evening affairs thanks to sparkling LED lights.