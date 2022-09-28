House of the Week | Stylish living, great location

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Reward yourself with this family sanctuary in sought-after Seaford Heights, where sun-drenched interiors and flawless modern finishes combine to offer contemporary living at its best.
Exuding elegance and designed with easy entertaining in mind, unwind in the home theatre, or make the most of the sleek gourmet kitchen. Complete with deluxe stainless steel appliances and a butler's pantry that overlooks a living and dining zone showcased by soaring vaulted ceilings. Savour seamless connection with the timber decked alfresco and soak up the ambiance of your private backyard where lush, established gardens hug the fence-line. Day gatherings effortlessly turn into evening affairs thanks to sparkling LED lights.
An exquisite main suite offers resort-style luxury with its modern ensuite, walk-in robe and private access to the alfresco. An equally opulent shared bathroom with a deep soak tub services the remaining two bedrooms, one of which boasts its own walk-in robe.
With a dual garage that delivers plenty of secure parking, and situated within Seaford's newest estate, enjoy being mere minutes from spectacular golden beaches, picturesque wine regions and little more than half an hour from the CBD. Parks, shops, and world-class cafés and restaurants are within easy reach.
