With the kids running around and ready to make the most of their school holidays, the Causeway is a long walk so now they can re-fuel at the recently opened, Granite Island Recreation Park café.
With the café producing coffee, fresh food, drinks and ice-creams there's something for everyone.
Deputy Premier Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Susan Close said she was pleased to announce that Granite Island's newly fitted out café will open for the October school holidays.
"For the foreseeable future, the Department for Environment and Water will run a food and beverage service on the Island, based on the successful café models it uses at other sites like Cleland Wildlife Park and Naracoorte Caves," Minister Close said.
The freshly fitted out café will be operated by the Department of Environment (DEW) which runs similar operations at Cleland Wildlife Park and Naracoorte Caves.
The reopening follows an extended closure after the withdrawal of the Oceanic Victor café and tuna diving enterprises.
Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said its a hot spot for the Fleurieu Peninsula and will be sure to please its customers.
"Granite Island is a favourite destination for South Australians and I'm sure visitors will be pleased they can again get a coffee or something to eat while visiting the Island," Minister Bettison said.
The café will initially be staffed by DEW customer service staff while recruitment is underway for full time staff.
The department is also working with local businesses to sell and display local produce.
There will also be further upgrades of the north shore promenade, shelters, and lookouts along the Kaiki Trail and a comprehensive conservation and volunteer program, public art and interpretation/storytelling executions.
The new causeway has significantly increased accessibility to the Island and visitation is expected to exceed one million people annually, making it South Australia's most visited national park.
