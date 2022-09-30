It's a Victor Harbor staple where the community goes to grab their daily newspaper, magazine or any stationary needs.
Now after nearly 25 glorious years of serving the community, Chit Chat Newsagency is set to sell with owners Jason and Grant Mann looking to explore new options in life.
The newsagency has been in the Mann's family for 50 years and there's a lot of memories attached to that time period. Owner Jason said he's seen a lot of things change in his time at the helm.
"In 1972 my parents owned Mann's Newsagency on main street," Jason said.
"They opened this one in 1986. They had two, but sold one of them off. My brother Grant and I bought mum and dad out 24 years ago, so it's been in the family for nearly 50 years.
"There's been a lot of change with the amount of national chains that have entered the area. Main street used to be the place to shop retail.
"The internet saw a big change in how people also read their content. There's still a place for magazines especially for our older clientele. Lotteries, everything is on computers now, but customer service is still a huge factor. Not everyone shops online.
"Victor Harbor still has the same feel, but it's busier now. Things have changed, but some have stayed similar."
To survive in business for 50 years, you need to be doing something right. Jason has learnt a lot and with so much experience under his belt, he said that when it comes to selling Chit Chat "it was just time" for a change.
"We've had to adapt, if we didn't we wouldn't have survived," he said.
"It made us stronger and like any business, you have to adapt and that makes you stronger.
"It got to the point where you're just doing the same thing over a long period of time. I've done a few other things in that time, but this has been 25 years and it's time for a change.
"Something different and time for a refresh. That's not to say I haven't enjoyed it. You build strong connections within the community and deal with a lot of great customers and friendships."
Jason and Grant have several options on the horizon for their futures, but there's one thing for sure, they won't be leaving home.
"We won't be leaving town and there's a few ideas for what's next," Jason said.
"I've studied a bit of life coaching and the more you talk to people, the more you network, so there may be something else happening on the horizon.
"Until you make the decision to sell, you can't really move on. My brother Grant is a surveyor and he'll focus on that, but when we find a buyer, we'll see how we go.
"We could stay here for another 10 years, but whoever has the passion to take over, they'll bring in their new ideas and the great thing about this business is you're not constrained to one type of area.
"It's exciting. We've lasted for 50 years, so there's no reason for it to not continue on for many more years."
Reflecting on his time, there's a lot of memories and thanks to the community who have supported the Mann family over their time owning Chit Chat Newsagency.
"With The Times I have fond memories of Colin McGore who used to deliver the papers to us all the time," Jason said.
"We've dealt with so many people over the years from The Times. Carolyn Jefferies, she's a wonderful person who's still in the community.
"I've grown up fairly close to The Times in a personal and business sense and as sad as it is to leave the business, it's been amazing toward our family.
"From being kids and having to be quiet in the morning because of dad being up all night doing the paper round, to living through the business and continuing on to owning it, now we look forward to the next challenge."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.