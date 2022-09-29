The Times

Alexandrina Council have announced the masterplan for the Goolwa Beach Car Park

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
September 29 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artists image of the Goolwa Beach masterplan. Photo: Supplied.

The crowing jewel and one of the most iconic beaches in the Fleurieu Peninsula region is set for an upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.