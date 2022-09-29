The crowing jewel and one of the most iconic beaches in the Fleurieu Peninsula region is set for an upgrade.
Alexandrina Council have announced the masterplan for the Goolwa Beach Car Park.
In 2017, council endorsed the original masterplan to improve the main Goolwa Beach entrance and car parking space.
Improvements to the original design include a new walkway over the dune, increased space for the foreshore plaza, improved traffic flow with a dedicated slip lane for 4WD vehicles accessing the beach with parallel parking along Beach Road, improved pedestrian and cyclist access with the shared use path and additional inclusive seating opportunities for a diverse range of abilities and user groups.
Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said its a very exciting step in the plan.
"It is great that this iconic location will be better accessible for vehicles and user groups of all abilities," Mr Morris said.
"We are working with the Paraplegic and Quadriplegic Association of South Australia on access considerations to ensure Goolwa Beach can be enjoyed by everyone."
The project has been awarded $995,000 of grant funding from the State Government's Open Space and Places Grant in late 2021 which complemented Council's contribution of $1.045M.
The dedicated slip lane will look to reduce traffic congestion and will aim to help the influx of people visiting the area over the summer period as there will also be no loss of parking spaces.
Additional tree and revegetation plantings will also be included in the improved masterplan.
A design and construct contract has been awarded and the project is anticipated to commence in February 2023.
Further information will be available at www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/goolwabeach as the project progresses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.