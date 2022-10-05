The Times
Aquafest is set to return to Goolwa Aquatic Club after a two year delay

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
October 5 2022 - 4:08am
After a two year delay, Aquafest is set to return and rock the shores of Goolwa. Picture supplied by Goolwa Aquatic Club.

After three postponed events, the need for speed is set to return to Goolwa waters with Aquafest set to return in October 2022.

