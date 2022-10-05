After three postponed events, the need for speed is set to return to Goolwa waters with Aquafest set to return in October 2022.
The Goolwa Aquatic Club Speedboat committee have announced that Aquafest will return on Saturday and Sunday October 22/23 2022.
In a weekend full of sights and sounds, attendees will see vintage, classic and modern race and speedboats strutting their stuff at the Goolwa Aquatic Club.
Goolwa Aquatic Club Secretary, Peter Whyte said it's going to be a wonderful event after such an extensive time away.
"The Goolwa Aquatic Club speedboat committee are delighted to have the Aquafest back at Goolwa after a two year absence," Mr Whyte said.
"Speedboat racing was for many years a major highlight at Goolwa, and is part of the town's history.
"The Aquafest brings back that history with displays of vintage, classic and modern race boats both on and off the water along with the boats, there will be some hot rod and classic cars on display and the event is fully catered and is free entry."
The event is fully catered and family friendly with food stalls and the lawned banks for spectators to set up and get comfortable.
The clubrooms are licensed, and Bombora on the River is adjacent for those that want to eat in style. It is recommended that you book for this.
This is a two-day event and admission is free both days.
On Saturday morning the boats are free to practice as they please and it is designed to be a relaxed atmosphere for the entrants. Saturday afternoon will see each boat group have a four-lap demo run.
Sunday is a full day of back-to-back heats with spirited driving demonstrations. Weather permitting there is a Hot Rod and Classic car display.
Top all that off with a vintage aeroplane flyover buzzing the crowd, and it's an action-packed day on land, on the water and in the air.
Aquafest will be held at the Goolwa Aquatic Club, 92 Barrage Road on Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.