If there's one thing the Fleurieu knows, it's how to make great wine.
Proving that point, nine wineries within the region have been shortlisted for the 2023 Best of Wine Tourism Awards.
The Wine Tourism Awards have put a spotlight on 13 wineries and wine tourism experiences from six regions and nine of them are from the Fleurieu Peninsula.
The Fleurieu Peninsula shortlisted wineries are:
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven congratulated all the businesses that made the shortlist.
"This is the best of Wine Tourism Awards recognising South Australia's wineries and wine tourism experiences achieving excellence," Minister Scriven said.
"Congratulations to all 13 shortlisted businesses, representing some of our renowned wine regions.
"This year, the awards have a stronger focus on sustainability, highlighting the importance of sustainable practices in wine production and tourism."
The Best of Wine Tourism Awards are part of South Australia's membership in the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Global Network.
Membership to the network acknowledges excellence in grape and wine production.
It formally recognises South Australia as one of the top wine producers in the world and benchmarks against prestigious regions such as Bordeaux and the Napa Valley.
Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said it's another reason to get out there and see what our great state has to offer.
"The shortlist showcases the best of the best, and the many reasons to explore and experience our wine regions," Minister Bettison said.
"A sharp increase in international tourism and a new post-pandemic record interstate spend have helped drive the total value of the state's visitor economy to $6.2 billion - the highest it has been since its COVID-induced low point of $4.4 billion in March 2021.
"With our visitor economy currently at $6.2 billion, wine and wineries are vital to South Australia's tourism industry as it is charging ahead to recover its once $8.1 billion high."
Winners of the Best of Wine Tourism Awards will be announced at opening night of CheeseFest - Gather and Graze on Friday, October 14 and will go on to represent Adelaide, South Australia at the International Best of Wine Tourism Awards.
The international awards will be presented in Mendoza, Argentina as part of the Great Wine Capitals Annual Meeting and Conference from October 30 to November 3 2022.
Judges for the South Australian awards are South Australian tourism expert Helen Edwards, and Australian wine writers Nick Ryan and Tony Love.
More information about the awards is available at www.adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au/awards
