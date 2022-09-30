The Times

Dredging to continue at Murray Mouth

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maritime Constructions will continue dredging at the Murray Mouth. Picture by Sophie Conlon

The contract that sees dredging work undertaken at the Murray Mouth has been renewed by the State Government and Maritime Constructions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.