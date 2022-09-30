Dredging to continue at Murray Mouth

The contract that sees dredging work undertaken at the Murray Mouth has been renewed by the State Government and Maritime Constructions.
The dredging company has held the contract since 2015, and the resigning will see them hold the position for at least another four years.
Dredging is essential to the flow of the Murray Mouth, it assists in the tidal exchange between the Coorong and the ocean, which is necessary due to the reduced natural flows coming down the River Murray.
Dredging occurred at the Murray Mouth from 2002 to 2010, and then began again in 2015, though Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Susan Close said the constant dredge work was not ideal.
"Ideally, the mouth of our country's biggest river should not need to be dredged continuously to keep it open," she said.
"This is just another expense caused by the failure of upstream states to ensure enough water flows down the system to ensure the health of the whole river system."
She believed the need for ongoing dredging of the Murray Mouth further highlighted why South Australia needs to recuperate the water promised but not delivered under the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
"The Malinauskas government will continue to stand up for South Australia's water rights and that includes the 450 gigalitres promised to our state under the Murray Darling Basin Plan," Ms Close said.
SA Water oversees the dredging service for - and is fully reimbursed by - the Murray Darling Basin Authority (MBDA) under the Murray-Darling Basin Act 2008.
Maritime Contractions was the successful bid out of three tenders, after the government opened the market in September.
Maritime Constructions obtained the highest ranking and was identified as the preferred supplier, after an evaluation under the supervision of an appointed probity advisor.
This will see them hold the contract until 2026, and has two 12-month extension options.
They will use a new larger dredge rather than the two smaller dredges it is currently using and will leave one of the smaller to ensure that there is a seamless transition.
