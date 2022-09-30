It's a one in a million project that will see a corridor of land in Middleton re-vegetated, provide wind protection and a safe-haven for birds and other wildlife.
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Alexandrina Council members attended the plaque unveiling for the 'One Million Trees' project.
It's a community group which is funded by the Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee Grant Round and the project will aim to have one million native trees planted by 2030.
Alexandrina Mayor, Keith Parkes said it was great to attend the plaque unveiling at Middleton and thinks its a worthy community project.
"This is a result of a tremendous amount of time and effort put in by local volunteers," Mayor Parkes said.
"The council's role is to help record the number of trees planted and provide a public tracking system to monitor our progress toward this ambitious goal.
"Trees have an important role in tackling climate change. They provide us with oxygen and shade, filter the water we drink, store carbon, stabilise the soil and provide homes and shelter for our wildlife.
"They can cool the local temperature by as much as 20 degrees on a hot day and absorb greenhouse gases."
The initiative is to support the Council's Climate Change Declaration.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.