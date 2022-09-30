The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Alexandrina Council visit Middleton for 'One Million Trees' project unveiling

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandrina Council members attended the One Million Trees project plaque unveiling on Thursday, September 29. Picture, supplied.

It's a one in a million project that will see a corridor of land in Middleton re-vegetated, provide wind protection and a safe-haven for birds and other wildlife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.