Following the recent cyber attack on Optus where customers' personal information was exposed, South Australia Police have offered victims the following advice:
For further information and advice on the impact of the Optus data breach please visit the IDCARE website located at www.idcare.org
If you are a victim of this cyber crime you are encouraged to make a report at www.cyber.gov.au/acsc/report
For further information on scams affecting South Australians, please visit www.police.sa.gov.au/scams
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.