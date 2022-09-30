Optus will contact the affected customers over the next few days. Optus have advised that the notification will occur via email and will NOT provide any links verify any personal details or billing information. DO NOT click any links contained within any emails or text messages.

If you are contacted via SMS or phone, do not engage and contact Optus directly through a reputable number.

Look out for any suspicious or unexpected activity across your online accounts and report any fraudulent activity immediately to your provider.

Victims affected by the data breach are advised to change their driver's licence number by attending a Service SA Centre. The $20 fee for the new licence will be waived.