Angelique Dellaney steps out of the race

City of Victor Harbor council candidate Angelique Dellaney has decided to drop out of the running for the November elections.
Ms Dellaney said she was excited to run, but unexpected personal issues were a deciding factor in dropping out of the race.
This now leaves 18 nominees vying nine positions on the next council.
Now she is not in campaign mode, Ms Dellaney will be able to put more time into her studies at Flinders University - where she hopes to achieve a Master of Occupational Therapy.
