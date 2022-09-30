The Times
Council Elections

Angelique Dellaney steps out of the race

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 30 2022 - 9:03am, first published 6:27am
Angelique Dellaney

City of Victor Harbor council candidate Angelique Dellaney has decided to drop out of the running for the November elections.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

