Alexandrina, meet your mayoral candidates| Mark Hurst

Hi, if you voted for me, in 2014 and /or 2018, please vote for me again, and I will try to ensure an honest result.
Happy, go lucky, with very a diverse life, full of interesting ups and downs.
I have plans to help our world, but for now, it is to serve You and the Alexandrina council as Mayor, made possible with the aid of your vote.
Have a background of work in the Defence Force and security industry jobs, from cleaning toilets, to being an operations controller for a large security company, looking after the welfare of thousands of people, living in high-rise housing commission flats, in Melbourne, to needing assistance with mental health caused by memory loss.
I'm a quick learner and can get my head around most things.
Very approachable and easy to talk to, with a good ear.
Aim to be available 24/7 in the role.
I want to ensure a smooth running Council, that's value for your money, and promote mental wellness.
Firm belief in God and heavenly father. Happy times ahead. Soldier-on!Hi,
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
