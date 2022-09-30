The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your mayoral candidates| Shaun Smith

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:59am
Shaun Smith

I am a husband and father of four young kids working as a Civil/Traffic Engineer, including 10 years within local Council.

