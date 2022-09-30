Alexandrina, meet your mayoral candidates| Shaun Smith

I am a husband and father of four young kids working as a Civil/Traffic Engineer, including 10 years within local Council.
I therefore have a sound understanding of how Councils operate not just on the outside but within the Administration side as well.
I'm excited to place my career on hold to bring a younger voice and personally invest in Alexandrina Council, to be a Mayor equipped with the skills and abilities to lead a unified team of Elected Members.
I'm financially savvy with a strong handle on budgeting and finance and will ensure Council is working towards being financially secure through responsible monetary policies.
I will strive to keep rates low and ensure money and services are spread evenly across every towns needs.
I'm keen to see improvement of all our townships through beautification programs to bring more greenery and dedicated spaces for all residents and visitors to enjoy, whilst also providing a sustainable place of living for our children to relish into the future.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
