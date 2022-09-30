Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Michael Scott

I have served two terms as an Elected Member and I am keen to continue for a third term in the new West Ward I have been a delegate to the Murray -Darling Assoc. , Regional Waste Authorities and Ratalang Basham Beach Conservation Park I have consistently supported community projects and events across the Council area.
I have previous experience on the SA Ambulance Board ,Equestrian SA and St John SA Boards, SA Country Shows state committee and the Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Soc. of SA Council.
I see a need for safety improvements to our key roads, close scrutiny of Council's financial management and related rate charges, support for the agricultural sector and general business development, assistance for the homeless, Indigenous culture recognition, cost efficient and effective climate mitigation, youth and volunteer development and increased tree canopy as important matters to be considered during the next term of Council
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
