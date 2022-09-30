The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Michael Scott

September 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Scott

I have served two terms as an Elected Member and I am keen to continue for a third term in the new West Ward I have been a delegate to the Murray -Darling Assoc. , Regional Waste Authorities and Ratalang Basham Beach Conservation Park I have consistently supported community projects and events across the Council area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.