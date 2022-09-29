Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Judy Newport

Since 1963, I have been returning to the place I now call home. It is quite unique.
Unique places need protecting and preserving, as well as enhancement.
It is necessary that your Council places the needs and views of the community it serves front and centre in any financial decision.
To this end, I offer my experience and skills to represent you through transparent, effective, ethical processes that adhere to law, stand up to scrutiny and establish trust and confidence.
I will be responsive to your needs and community expectations.
My knowledge and skills have been acquired via studies in accounting and law and 32 years of service to the Australian public as an auditor, project manager, public sector educator and ATO Director of Small Business.
I also ran Australia Remembers 1945-1995, commemorating the sacrifice made to give us the freedoms we all enjoy today, including the right to vote in Council Elections.
I am approachable and available every day. Please contact me on 0474828629.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.