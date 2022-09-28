Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Victoria Dybala

I'm Victoria and am a teacher at Port Elliot Primary School.
I'm married and have been for 26 years and am mum to two amazing teenagers.
My mature aged parents live in the local community.
I've loved volunteering for many sporting organisations including Valley View Soccer club, Strath Strikers Soccer club and Port Elliot Soccer Club.
My focus will be on best practices to ensure Council make sound decisions that reflect what the entire community needs.
I will actively listen to people's problems and attempt to provide solutions.
I'm passionate about developing facilities for young people as well as middle aged members of the community.
I want what's best for people and the environment; encouraging sustainability and protecting the world we live in.
I will act with integrity and respect with consideration of all cultural needs.
I'm excited to work in collaboration with the community and council.
If you would like further info on my campaign, visit VictoriaDybalaVote1 on Facebook.
