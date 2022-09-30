Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Lorraine Rosenberg

Lorraine farms beef cattle at Pages Flat.
She has spent 30 years in State /or Local Government.
Lorraine has worked in medical research, management roles in commercial fishing and natural resource management and run small business enterprises.
Her overall priorities will be an equitable rates system, fair to all, an efficient and asset management driven workforce, a teamwork approach to ward and council issues respecting all points of view and support for our key economic drivers- agriculture, tourism and small business.
Lorraine has a wealth of local government experience and knowledge.
She will be the first to admit she won't know all the issues of West Ward or the overall council in fine detail, but what she does know is most ratepayers want the same wherever they live.
Lorraine is a good listener, researcher, and critical thinker.
She can assemble ideas and arguments quickly and concisely.
A good council works collaboratively, respecting all views and prioritising the community.
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
