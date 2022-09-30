The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Lorraine Rosenberg

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:23am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lorraine Rosenberg

Lorraine farms beef cattle at Pages Flat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.