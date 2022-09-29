The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Christie Thornton

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:29am, first published September 29 2022 - 4:00am
Christie Thornton

I hope to support best practices to ensure that council are making wise decisions with a community focus.

Local News

