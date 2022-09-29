Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Christie Thornton

I hope to support best practices to ensure that council are making wise decisions with a community focus.
Decisions that reflect what the community needs.
A main focus will be on reducing pollution, council debt and ensuring Strathalbyn can grow/develop into the future to enable all community members to love where they live!
Developing Strathalbyn while staying true to the historic nature of the town is possible and is the aim.
Living and working in Strathalbyn for 14+ years gives me the insight needed to serve the community.
I was heavily involved in the market (Summer and Spokes) for the TDU a few years ago and would love to bring that atmosphere to the town with a 5x yearly market to bring the community and businesses together and strengthen the sense of community within the town.
With a Bachelor in Tourism and Event Management a strength I hope to draw from in my role I'm looking forward to making positive changes in our community. christie.thornton20@gmail.com
Text and photograph courtesy of ECSA.
