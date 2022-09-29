The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Sue Miller

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:33am, first published September 29 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Miller

I live on a farm with my husband and sons 13 and 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.