Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Sue Miller

I live on a farm with my husband and sons 13 and 18.
I've extensive senior professional administrative experience in governance and risk.
I volunteer.
I've chaired Eastern Fleurieu School governing council for 5 years.
I test and validate what I hear.
My values guide my decisions.
Our lifestyle relies on business, agriculture, tourism, viticulture and volunteers.
Our rural, town and water communities have different wants but all need liveability, safety, wellbeing and connection.
I welcome sustainable growth but will advocate for open space, history, community programs, facilities and events, &and transport outcomes.
Council must listen to all sectors - it has many levers it can pull to keep rates low and still deliver public value.
Young people and families are our future; the elderly valuable mentors to us all.
I want a council meeting yearly in Strathalbyn and Langhorne Creek.
